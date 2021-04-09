English
Norway prime minister Erna Solberg fined by police over virus rules violation

The fine is for 20,000 Norwegian crowns ($2,352) police chief Ole Saeverud told a news conference.

Reuters
April 09, 2021 / 02:17 PM IST
Prime Minister Erna Solberg

Norwegian police said on Friday they have fined Prime Minister Erna Solberg for breaking COVID-19 social distancing rules when organising a family gathering to celebrate her birthday.

