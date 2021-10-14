Norway attack appears to be 'act of terror': Security services

Police officers investigate after several people were killed and others were injured by a man using a bow and arrows to carry out attacks, in Kongsberg, Norway, October 13, 2021. (Image: Terje Pedersen/NTB/via REUTERS)

Norway's intelligence service PST said Thursday that a bow-and-arrow attack that killed five people the previous day seemed to be an "act of terror."

"The events in Kongsberg currently appear to be an act of terror, but the investigation... will determine in closer detail what the acts were motivated by," PST said in a statement.