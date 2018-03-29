App
Mar 29, 2018 11:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

North, South Korea to hold summit on April 27: officials

PTI @moneycontrolcom

North and South Korea will hold a summit on April 27, Seoul officials said today after the two sides met for talks in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the peninsula.

The meeting between Kim Jong Un, leader of nuclear-armed North Korea, and the South's President Moon Jae-in will be only the third of its kind, and will also take place in the DMZ.

