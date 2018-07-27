App
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 09:17 AM IST | Source: Reuters

North, South Korea to hold military talks on July 31: Yonhap

The general-level military talks would take place at the border village of Panmunjom within the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, Yonhap said on Friday, citing Seoul's defence ministry.

North and South Korea agreed to hold military talks on Tuesday, the South's Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, as both sides seek to defuse tensions amid a thaw in relations.

An agenda for the meeting was not immediately known. The two sides last held such military talks in June.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 09:06 am

