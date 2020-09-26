North Korea’s nuclear facility affected by typhoons: Report

North Korea’s nuclear complex at Yongbyon has been severely affected by a series of typhoons that hit the country recently, the 38North website reported.

On September 25, commercial satellite imagery of the Yongbyon facility revealed damage to a dam that controls the water level of a river near the complex, the website reported.

"The eastern end of the reservoir dam has been breached, resulting in a dramatically lower water level behind the dam, a sharp contrast with the previously reported flooding. The reduced water level has left the two pump houses servicing the reactors 'high and dry', with the water level above the dam down significantly and the intake cisterns exposed," 38North said in its report.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently surveyed the damage caused by the typhoon that battered coastal areas last week, a tenth typhoon of the season was swirling in the East China Sea.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said more than 1,000 houses were destroyed in coastal areas of South and North Hamgyong provinces and reported that farmland and some public buildings had been inundated, news agency Reuters reported .

Kim also sent an open letter to party members in the capital noting that this year has witnessed “uncommon difficulties due to the protracted worldwide public health crisis” and natural disasters. It added that the Party Central Committee decided to dispatch 12,000 party members from Pyongyang to the typhoon-hit areas to help communities recover.

The isolated country has been grappling with torrential rains, floods and typhoons in one of the wettest rainy seasons on record.

(With inputs from Reuters)