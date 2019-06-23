App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2019 09:16 AM IST | Source: Reuters

North Korea's Kim Jong Un says will consider letter received from Trump

US-North Korea talks have been stalled since a failed summit in February between Trump and the North Korean leader in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un received a personal letter from US President Donald Trump and will put serious thought into its content, North Korea's state-run news agency KCNA said.

In a report published early on June 23 in Asia, KCNA did not give details on the letter, but said Kim described it as "of excellent content."

"Kim Jong Un said that he would seriously contemplate the interesting content," the report said.

Close

White House officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

related news

US-North Korea talks have been stalled since a failed summit in February between Trump and the North Korean leader in Hanoi, Vietnam.

A US official said on June 19 the United States had no pre-conditions for new talks, but that progress would require meaningful and verifiable North Korean steps to abandon its nuclear weapons program.

Trump is due to visit South Korea next week for meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in after taking part in the G20 meetings in Japan.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 23, 2019 09:14 am

tags #Donald Trump #Kim Jong Un #North Korea #US #World News

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.