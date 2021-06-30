North Korea's Kim Jong Un says 'great crisis' caused by pandemic lapse

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the failure to implement measures to tackle the coronavirus had caused a “great crisis” and he chastised ruling party officials for risking the safety of the country and people, state media reported on Wednesday.

North Korea has not officially confirmed any COVID-19 cases, a position questioned by South Korean and US officials. But the reclusive country has imposed strict anti-virus measures, including border closures and domestic travel curbs.

The report by state news agency KCNA did not elaborate on the nature of the crisis or how it put people at risk.