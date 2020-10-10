Kim Jong Un addresses military parade, says no COVID-19 cases in his country

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un addressed an unusual pre-dawn military parade in Pyongyang to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of its ruling Workers' Party on October 10, according to a footage aired on state television.

Kim thanked the military for helping in recovering from a series of damaging storms over the summer, and praised the country's efforts to prevent any coronavirus outbreak.

The anniversary, celebrated with a raft of concerts and festivals, was closely watched around the region as it was seen as an event where Kim could deliver messages to domestic and foreign audiences.

The event, however, saw thousands of participants along with the audiences in the stands without masks in defiance to the ongoing pandemic. The number of attendees, was on the lower side when compared to usual numbers for the event.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Coronavirus cases globally are still at a rise. With 37,168,277 globally, the US sits at the top with close to 7,895,498 cases, while India ranks at number two with 6,979,423 cases.

(With inputs from PTI)