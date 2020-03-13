App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 11:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

North Korea's Kim guides another round of artillery drills

Kim guided an artillery firing competition between army units. It said the competition was meant to evaluate the readiness of artillery forces and improve the form, program and method of artillery drills.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

North Korean state media on Friday said leader Kim Jong Un has supervised another round of artillery exercises, the latest in a series of exercises believed aimed at boosting its fighting capability.

The Korean Central News Agency said Kim guided an artillery firing competition between army units on Thursday. It said the competition was meant to evaluate the readiness of artillery forces and improve the form, program and method of artillery drills.

Kim praised artillery troops for their "militant enthusiasm and attitude" and ordered authorities to hold similar artillery firing competitions on a regular basis, according to KCNA.

Close

The latest drills were the fourth since late February.

US-led diplomatic efforts aimed at getting the North to give up its nuclear weapons have been stalled for months.

In late December, Kim said he would unveil "a new strategic weapon" and expand his nuclear arsenal in the face of US sanctions and pressure.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 11:47 am

tags #Kim Jong Un #North Korea #World News

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.