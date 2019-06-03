App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 10:00 AM IST | Source: Reuters

North Korea's former top nuclear envoy seen with Kim Jong Un on Sunday: Report

South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo reported on Friday that Kim Yong Chol, Kim Jong Un's right-hand man and the counterpart to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo before the failed Hanoi summit, had been sent to a labour and re-education camp in Jagang Province near the Chinese border, citing an unidentified North Korea source.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

North Korean senior official and former top nuclear envoy Kim Yong Chol accompanied leader Kim Jong Un to a Sunday art performance, state media KCNA said on Monday, signaling that the former spymaster is alive and remains a force in North Korea's power structure.

South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo reported on Friday that Kim Yong Chol, Kim Jong Un's right-hand man and the counterpart to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo before the failed Hanoi summit, had been sent to a labour and re-education camp in Jagang Province near the Chinese border, citing an unidentified North Korea source.

Asked about the last U.S. contact with Kim Yong Chol and North Korea in general on Sunday, Pompeo declined to answer, saying: "We conduct our negotiations in private."

Close

During an amateur art performance by the wives of officers in the North Korean Army attended by Kim Jong Un and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, on Sunday, Kim Yong Chol was among "leading officials" who accompanied them, according to KCNA on Monday.

related news

He was the 10th official named among 12 mentioned overall.

As Kim Jong Un's point man for nuclear talks with the United States, Kim Yong Chol was apparently censured for the summit's collapse by being removed from a key party post, a South Korean lawmaker said in April.

Kim Yong Chol was pictured standing behind Kim Jong Un in an official photo released from a session of North Korea's rubber-stamp legislature in April, but did not accompany Kim on his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin later that month.

The Chosun Ilbo story, which Reuters was unable to independently confirm, also said North Korea executed its working-level nuclear envoy to the United States, Kim Hyok Chol, as part of a purge of officials who steered negotiations for the collapsed summit in February.

Officials who worked with Kim Yong Chol have been out of the public eye since the summit, while seasoned diplomats who appeared to have been sidelined, including Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, were seen returning to the spotlight.
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 09:53 am

tags #World News

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.