North Korean missile tests didn't violate Kim Jong Un pledge to Donald Trump: US official

US national security adviser John Bolton said that Pyongyang's recent missile tests do not violate a pledge that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made to President Donald Trump, but he questioned when working-level talks on denuclearisation would begin.
"The firing of these missiles don't violate the pledge that Kim Jong Un made to the president about intercontinental-range ballistic missiles," Bolton said in an interview on Fox Business Network."But you have to ask when the real diplomacy is going to begin, when the working-level discussions on denuclearisation will begin, as Kim Jong Un again said on June 30 he was prepared to do. We're still waiting to hear from North Korea," the national security adviser said.
First Published on Aug 1, 2019 08:02 am