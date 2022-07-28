English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calls for readiness to quickly mobilise nuclear war deterrent

    Kim also warned South Korea's Yoon Suk-yeol administration and its military could be annihilated if it makes "dangerous" attempts, the news agency said.

    Reuters
    July 28, 2022 / 06:26 AM IST
    South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have exchanged multiple letters since April and agreed to reconnect the hotlines, said Moon’s press secretary, Park Soo-hyun.

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have exchanged multiple letters since April and agreed to reconnect the hotlines, said Moon’s press secretary, Park Soo-hyun.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered his military to set up their forces to allow them to promptly mobilise their nuclear war deterrent, saying his country was prepared for any military clash with the United States, Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

    Kim also warned South Korea's Yoon Suk-yeol administration and its military could be annihilated if it makes "dangerous" attempts, the news agency said.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Kim Jong Un #North Korea #World News
    first published: Jul 28, 2022 06:26 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.