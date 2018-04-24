App
Apr 24, 2018 10:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

North Korea wants meeting 'as soon as possible': Donald Trump

Trump is addressing his upcoming plans to meet with the North Korean leader during his discussions at the White House with French President Emmanuel Macron.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump says North Korea wants to hold a high-stakes meeting "as soon as possible" and he is praising Kim Jong Un as "very open" and "very honorable."

Trump's praise for the North Korean dictator stands in stark contrast to his past comments in which he referred to Kim as "Little Rocket Man." The Trump-Kim meeting is expected in May or June.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is meeting with Kim on Friday to kick off a new round of high-stakes nuclear diplomacy with Pyongyang. (AP) NSA .

tags

