North Korea: 'very dangerous challenge' if Trump calls Kim 'Rocket Man' again

Choe Son Hui, who was quoted by state-run KCNA news agency, was referring to a time when tensions between when Washington and Pyongyang ran high.
Should US President Donald Trump call North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "Rocket Man" again, that would represent a "very dangerous challenge" reminiscent of two years ago, a senior North Korean official warned on December 5.
Trump said on Tuesday he still had confidence in the North Korean leader but noted that Kim "likes sending rockets up".
