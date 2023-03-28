 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
North Korea unveils new nuclear warheads as Kim Jong Un orders more weapons-grade materials

Reuters
Mar 28, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

KCNA released photos of the warheads, dubbed Hwasan-31, during Kim's visit to the Nuclear Weapons Institute, where he inspected new tactical nuclear weapons and technology for mounting warheads on ballistic missiles, as well as nuclear counterattack operation plans.

North Korea unveiled new, smaller nuclear warheads as leader Kim Jong Un called for scaling up the production of weapons-grade nuclear material to expand the country's arsenal, state media KCNA said on Tuesday.

Experts say the images could indicate progress in miniaturising warheads that are powerful yet small enough to mount on intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of striking the U.S.

"It has something more powerful in a smaller space. ... That's worrisome," said Kune Y.Suh, professor emeritus of nuclear engineering at Seoul National University, comparing the new warheads to the 2016 version.