North Korea, United States prepare for historic summit amid cancellation threats

A top North Korean official boarded a flight in Beijing on Wednesday bound for New York to hold talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, according to reports.

Kim Yong Chol, a former spy chief and trusted adviser to North Korea's leader, was on his way for what would be the highest-level meeting in this week's flurry of diplomatic activity aimed at salvaging the historic summit, US President Donald Trump confirmed in a tweet on Tuesday.

The former spy chief is a trusted aide to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, playing a pivotal role in preparations for an historic summit between Kim and Trump.

The White House has however stopped short of saying the proposed summit in June between Trump and Kim had been reinstated.

On May 24, President Trump had cancelled the summit with Kim blaming "tremendous anger and open hostility" from North Korea.

While he had said that the meeting could still happen, he warned the North against committing "foolish" acts.

Pyongyang said that is was an "unexpected" decision and that it was "extremely regrettable".

In a statement released by its central news agency, Vice-Foreign Minister Kim Kye Gwan was quoted as saying that the country held Trump's efforts to hold a summit "in high regards".

Taking exception to the military exercises between South Korea and the US, North Korea had cancelled a high-level meeting with the South earlier this month and had also threatened to scrap the summit with US.

The Singapore summit

In spite of threats from both sides about cancelling the summit, representatives from the two countries have been meeting to finalise the details of the summit.

It would be for the first time that a sitting US President would meet the leader of North Korea since the end of the Korean War.

The meeting is expected to discuss ways of denuclearising the Korean peninsula, based on the historic North-South Korea summit that happened in April.

The two countries have announced that the summit would happen in Singapore on June 12. However, venue details and itinerary has not been announced yet.

Some media reports have suggested Shangri-La Hotel to be the likely venue while others suggest it could be held at The Istana —the official residence and office of the President of Singapore.

According to a report by the BBC, South Korean President Moon Jae-in could also attend the summit.

