North Korea tests another nuclear-capable underwater drone

Reuters
Apr 08, 2023 / 07:40 AM IST

During the underwater strategic weapon system test from April 4 to April 7, state media KCNA said that the drone cruised 1,000 km (621.37 miles)of underwater distance for 71 hours and 6 minutes and successfully hit a simulated target.

North Korea conducted another test of a nuclear-capable underwater attack drone, state media said on Saturday, the latest in a show of force against the US and South Korea.

The country tested another kind of a nuclear-capable unmanned underwater attack weapon called "Haeil-2", over a week after it disclosed a new underwater drone system dubbed "Haeil-1", which translates to tsunami in Korean, designed to make sneak attacks in enemy waters.

Analysts say North Korea is displaying its diverse nuclear delivery capabilities against Washington and Seoul, though they are sceptical whether the underwater vehicle is ready for deployment.

