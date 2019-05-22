App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 07:40 AM IST | Source: Reuters

North Korea slams Joe Biden for criticising leader Kim Jong Un

The criticism contrasts with North Korea's repeated references to the good relationship between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump. Kim said in April his personal relationship with Trump was still good despite the collapse of their second summit in Vietnam in February.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

North Korean state media slammed former U.S. vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden for criticising leader Kim Jong Un, calling him "bereft of elementary quality as a human being".

The criticism contrasts with North Korea's repeated references to the good relationship between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump. Kim said in April his personal relationship with Trump was still good despite the collapse of their second summit in Vietnam in February.

According to Newsweek, Biden said at a campaign launch in Philadelphia on Saturday: "Are we a nation that embraces dictators and tyrants like (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and Kim Jong Un?"

State media the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) responded to criticism of the North's leadership in a commentary late on Tuesday.

related news

"What he uttered is just sophism of an imbecile bereft of elementary quality as a human being, let alone a politician," it said.

KCNA listed previous controversies concerning Biden, including allegations of plagiarism and falling asleep during a speech by former President Barack Obama in 2011.

"We will never pardon anyone who dare provoke the supreme leadership of the DPRK but will certainly make them pay for it," KCNA said, using North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Denuclearisation talks have stalled since the breakdown of the second meeting between Trump and Kim in February and North Korea conducted more weapons tests this month.

The tests were seen as a protest by Kim after Trump rejected his calls for sanctions relief at the Hanoi summit.
First Published on May 22, 2019 07:35 am

tags #World News

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor oozes sensuality in a white Ralph and Russo ...

Street Dancer: A bare-bodied Varun Dhawan gives a sneak peek into the ...

Bharat: Salman Khan wants National Award for Katrina Kaif and not for ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Sunny Deol seems to feel the election heat

Cannes 2019: Elle Fanning faints at the Chopard Trophee dinner, thanks ...

Why Abhishek Bachchan won't reply to Vivek Oberoi’s obnoxious tweet ...

Ellen DeGeneres lauds Dutee Chand for coming out of the closet

83: Ranveer Singh, Sahil Khattar recreate the iconic Tattad Tattad tra ...

Ajay Devgn fell asleep on the sets of his film, is Tabu to be blamed?

In Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Mumbai North and Bangalore North See High ...

Web Series on PM Modi Returns to Eros Now a Month After EC's Ban

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia Get Legal Notice for 'BJP Wants to Kil ...

George RR Martin Answers Whether or Not New Books Will Match HBO's Gam ...

Earthquake of 5.8 Magnitude Jolts Andaman and Nicobar Islands

SSC Constable GD Result 2019: Staff Selection Commission to Release Co ...

UP B.Ed Answer Key 2019: Rohilkhand University Released Answer Key at ...

Chandrababu Naidu Meets Deve Gowda Amid Efforts to Mobilise Oppn Over ...

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019: Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education to Dec ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Nifty, Sensex likely to open with a positive bi ...

Asia stocks wobble as trade fears overshadow Huawei reprieve

Oil falls after Saudi assurances on market balance, Mideast tensions

BSE Midcap index surged 70% under PM Modi. Check top election picks by ...

In Kanyakumari, Christian fisherfolk suspect foul play in mass deletio ...

Post Avengers: Endgame, Marvel needs to sidestep superhero fatigue and ...

Three-time F1 champion Niki Lauda leaves behind a mourning paddock but ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Murder of PDP's Mohammad Jamal Bhat allegedly ...

Christchurch mosque attacks: New Zealand police charges shooter with t ...

Sale of 10 IL&FS entities underway; board to adopt asset level resolut ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

Mumbai coastal road project: Photographers document marine life, fishe ...

ISRO's PSLV-C46 mission successfully launches Indian radar imaging sat ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.