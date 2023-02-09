 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
North Korea shows off largest-ever number of nuclear missiles at nighttime parade

Reuters
Feb 09, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST

North Korea held the widely anticipated nighttime military parade in Pyongyang on Wednesday to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of its army, state news agency KCNA said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (AP file image)

Nuclear-armed North Korea showcased its missile production muscle during a nighttime parade, state media reported on Thursday, displaying more intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) than ever before and hinting at a new solid-fuel weapon.

Leader Kim Jong Un attended with his daughter, who is seen as playing a possible future leadership role in the hereditary dictatorship.

The ICBMs showed North Korea's "greatest" nuclear strike capability, KCNA said, adding that the parade also featured tactical nuclear units.