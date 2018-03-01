App
World
Feb 25, 2018 08:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

North Korea says willing to talk to US: Seoul

In a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, North Korea's delegation "agreed that inter-Korea talks and North-US relations should improve together".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

North Korea is "very willing" to hold talks with the United States, its delegation to the Winter Olympics closing ceremony said today, according to Seoul's presidential Blue House.

In a meeting with the South's President Moon Jae-in, the North's delegation "agreed that inter-Korea talks and North-US relations should improve together", the Blue House said in a statement.

Pyongyang has frequently said it is willing to talk without preconditions, but Washington says it must first take concrete steps towards denuclearisation.

