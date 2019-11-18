North Korea says will not offer anything to Donald Trump without receiving in return: Report

North Korea was not interested in a summit that was "useless to itself", said the statement, under the name of Foreign Ministry adviser Kim Kye Gwan, referring to Trump's message on Sunday to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Twitter.
North Korea will not offer anything for U.S. President Donald Trump to brag about without receiving anything in return, a statement on its state news agency KCNA said on Monday.
North Korea was not interested in a summit that was "useless to itself", said the statement, under the name of Foreign Ministry adviser Kim Kye Gwan, referring to Trump's message on Sunday to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Twitter."If the U.S. does not really want to let go of its dialogue with us, it should make a decision to withdraw its hostile policy of viewing us as an enemy," the KCNA statement said.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 18, 2019 02:42 pm