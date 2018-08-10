App
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 08:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

North Korea says US 'throwing cold water' on denuclearisation progress

During landmark talks with US President Donald Trump in June, the North's leader Kim Jong Un signed up to a vague commitment to denuclearisation, far from the longstanding American demand for the complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantling of Pyongyang's atomic arsenal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un sign documents that acknowledge the progress of the talks and pledge to keep momentum going, after their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore. (Reuters)
North Korea accused the United States of acting in bad faith, saying Washington's push for full sanctions pressure against Pyongyang would stall progress on the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

Trump has touted the summit with Kim in Singapore as a historic breakthrough, but both sides have since complained of stalling progress.

In a statement, the North Korean foreign ministry accused the US of "insulting the dialogue partner and throwing cold water over our sincere efforts for building confidence which can be seen as a precondition for implementing" the agreement between Trump and Kim.

The ministry added that expecting "any result" to negotiations in this context was "indeed a foolish act that amounts to waiting to see a boiled egg hatch out".

The statement comes days after the US stressed the need to keep up pressure on Pyongyang through tough sanctions imposed over its nuclear weapons programme. The foreign ministry, which had earlier slammed Washington's "alarming" impatience for denuclearisation, accused the US of clinging to an "outdated acting script".

"As long as the US denies even the basic decorum for its dialogue partner... one cannot expect any progress in the implementation of the DPRK-US joint statement including the denuclearization," said Pyongyang's foreign ministry, using the initials of the country's official name, warning regional security could suffer.

Since the June meeting, Pyongyang has announced measures including halting missile and nuclear tests.

But a recent UN report showed Pyongyang was continuing with its nuclear and missile programmes and evading sanctions through ship-to-ship oil transfers.

US National Security Advisor John Bolton has also weighed in on the issue, saying Sunday that nobody in Trump's administration is "starry-eyed" about the prospect "of North Korea actually denuclearising".
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 08:12 am

