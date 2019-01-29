App
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 04:57 PM IST | Source: Reuters

North Korea says seeking peace and bilateral ties with US

Han Tae Song, North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, also told the UN-sponsored Conference on Disarmament that Pyongyang would continue working to establish a "permanent and durable peace mechanism on the Korean peninsula".

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
North Korea said on January 29 that if the United States responds to its efforts on denuclearisation with trustworthy measures and practical actions, "bilateral relations will develop wonderfully at a fast pace".

First Published on Jan 29, 2019 04:45 pm

tags #world

