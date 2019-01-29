North Korea says seeking peace and bilateral ties with US

Han Tae Song, North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, also told the UN-sponsored Conference on Disarmament that Pyongyang would continue working to establish a "permanent and durable peace mechanism on the Korean peninsula".
North Korea said on January 29 that if the United States responds to its efforts on denuclearisation with trustworthy measures and practical actions, "bilateral relations will develop wonderfully at a fast pace".Han Tae Song, North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, also told the UN-sponsored Conference on Disarmament that Pyongyang would continue working to establish a "permanent and durable peace mechanism on the Korean peninsula".
