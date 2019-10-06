North Korea says no talks unless US stops hostile policies

Pyongyang has "no desire to hold such nauseating negotiations such as this one unless the US takes practical measures to end hostile policies", a spokesman for the North's foreign ministry said
North Korea on October 6 said that it has "no desire" to continue nuclear talks unless the United States takes steps to end hostilities, a day after negotiations in Sweden broke down.
Pyongyang has "no desire to hold such nauseating negotiations such as this one unless the US takes practical measures to end hostile policies", a spokesman for the North's foreign ministry said."The fate of the US-North Korea dialogue is in Washington's hands and the deadline is until the end of this year," he said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 6, 2019 05:13 pm