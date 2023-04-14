 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
North Korea says it tested new solid-fuel ICBM

Reuters
Apr 14, 2023 / 06:35 AM IST

North Korea fired what appeared to be a new model ballistic missile on Thursday, South Korea said, triggering a scare in northern Japan where Hokkaido residents were told to take cover, though there turned out to be no danger.

North Korea said on Friday it has tested a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-18 aimed at boosting the country's nuclear counterattack capability, state media reported.

"The test proved ... the new intercontinental ballistic missile's military efficiency as a strategic attack capability," news agency KCNA said, adding it will dramatically improve the country's strategic deterrence and nuclear counterattack readiness.

Leader Kim Jong Un guided the test, KCNA said.