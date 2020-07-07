App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 07:22 AM IST | Source: Reuters

North Korea says it has no intention to sit down with US: Report

Kwon Jong Gun, director general for U.S. affairs at Pyongyang's foreign ministry, issued a statement in state media KCNA criticising South Korea for "talking in their own favour" about "untimely rumour" about another summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Reuters

North Korea said on Tuesday it has no intention to sit down with the United States and urged South Korea to "stop meddling in other's affairs," a senior diplomat said.

Kwon Jong Gun, director general for U.S. affairs at Pyongyang's foreign ministry, issued a statement in state media KCNA criticising South Korea for "talking in their own favour" about "untimely rumour" about another summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump.
First Published on Jul 7, 2020 07:07 am

tags #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.