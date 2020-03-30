App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 07:50 AM IST | Source: Reuters

North Korea says it conducted successful test of multiple rocket launchers

North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Sunday, the latest in a flurry of launches that South Korea decried as "inappropriate" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

North Korea's latest test of super-large multiple rocket launchers a day earlier was a success, state media said on Monday.

North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Sunday, the latest in a flurry of launches that South Korea decried as "inappropriate" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The North's official KCNA news agency said the launch was aimed at examining the strategic and technical features of the "super-large multiple rocket launchers," which has been tested multiple times since last August overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, ahead of deployment.

Close

KCNA did not mention Kim's attendance at the latest test, led by ruling party vice chairman Ri Pyong Chol and conducted at the Academy of National Defense Science.

related news

"The operational deployment of the weapon system of super-large multiple rocket launchers is a crucial work of very great significance in realising the party's new strategic intention for national defence," Ri was quoted as saying during the test, without elaborating.

"The test-fire was conducted successfully," KCNA added.

It marked the fourth round of tests this month since North Korea staged military drills and resumed missile launches following a three-month break.

The move indicated the progress of Pyongyang's weapons development while denuclearisation negotiations with the United States remain in limbo.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 07:40 am

tags #North Korea #rocket #World News

most popular

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.