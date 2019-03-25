North Korea returns to inter-Korean liaison office: Seoul

North Korea has returned its staff to an inter-Korean liaison office, Seoul said Monday, just days after unilaterally withdrawing from the joint facility.

"Some of the North Korean staff members are working at the South-North Joint Liaison Office starting from today," the unification ministry said in a statement.

The office in the Northern city of Kaesong was opened in September as the two Koreas knitted closer ties, but the North pulled its staff out last week without explanation.