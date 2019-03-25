North Korea returns to inter-Korean liaison office: Seoul

"Some of the North Korean staff members are working at the South-North Joint Liaison Office starting from today," the unification ministry said in a statement.
North Korea has returned its staff to an inter-Korean liaison office, Seoul said Monday, just days after unilaterally withdrawing from the joint facility.
"Some of the North Korean staff members are working at the South-North Joint Liaison Office starting from today," the unification ministry said in a statement.The office in the Northern city of Kaesong was opened in September as the two Koreas knitted closer ties, but the North pulled its staff out last week without explanation.
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 11:35 am