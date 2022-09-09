English
    North Korea passes law declaring itself a nuclear weapons state

    North Korea has passed a law officially declaring itself a nuclear weapons state, a status that leader Kim Jong Un said is "irreversible" and that there would be no denuclearisation negotiations, state media reported on Friday.

    Reuters
    September 09, 2022 / 06:32 AM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

    (More details awaited)
    Reuters
    first published: Sep 9, 2022 06:32 am
