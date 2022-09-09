North Korea passes law declaring itself a nuclear weapons state
North Korea has passed a law officially declaring itself a nuclear weapons state, a status that leader Kim Jong Un said is "irreversible" and that there would be no denuclearisation negotiations, state media reported on Friday.
Reuters
September 09, 2022 / 06:32 AM IST
North Korea has passed a law officially declaring itself a nuclear weapons state, a status that leader Kim Jong Un said is "irreversible" and that there would be no denuclearisation negotiations, state media reported on Friday.(More details awaited)