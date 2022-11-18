English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    North Korea missile launch "brazen violation" of UN resolutions: US Vice President Kamala Harris

    "We strongly condemn these actions and we again call for North Korea to stop further unlawful, destabilising acts," Kamala Harris said during an emergency meeting at the APEC summit, convened to discuss North Korea's firing of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday that landed just 200 km (130 miles) off Japan.

    Reuters
    November 18, 2022 / 12:25 PM IST
    Kamala Harris (Image: AFP)

    Kamala Harris (Image: AFP)

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Friday that North Korea's missile launch was a "brazen violation" of multiple U.N. resolutions and destablising for security in the region.

    "We strongly condemn these actions and we again call for North Korea to stop further unlawful, destabilising acts," she said during an emergency meeting at the APEC summit, convened to discuss North Korea's firing of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday that landed just 200 km (130 miles) off Japan.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Kamala Harris #missile #North Korea #UN #US #World News
    first published: Nov 18, 2022 12:25 pm