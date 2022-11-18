North Korea missile launch "brazen violation" of UN resolutions: US Vice President Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris (Image: AFP)

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Friday that North Korea's missile launch was a "brazen violation" of multiple U.N. resolutions and destablising for security in the region.

"We strongly condemn these actions and we again call for North Korea to stop further unlawful, destabilising acts," she said during an emergency meeting at the APEC summit, convened to discuss North Korea's firing of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday that landed just 200 km (130 miles) off Japan.