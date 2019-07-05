North Korea LIVE: Donald Trump arrives in Seoul, says 'ultimately it will all work out'

South Korea President Moon Jae-in said he hoped a visit by US President Donald Trump would be a turning point in efforts to defuse tensions over North Korea's nuclear program as the two leaders met in Seoul on Tuesday.
The state visit in the South Korean capital was billed as an opportunity for Trump and Moon to present a united front, despite differences over how to confront North Korea's nuclear threat, as well as Trump's complaints over the two countries' trade agreements.
Nov 07, 02:57 PM (IST)
Chinese President Xi Jinping has been "very helpful" in dealing with the threat posed by nuclear- armed North Korea, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, a day before he heads to Beijing.
Pyongyang was "a worldwide threat that requires a worldwide action", according to Trump, but he said that Xi "really has been very, very helpful" and added: "We hope that Russia likewise will be helpful."
Nov 07, 02:09 PM (IST)
China is pulling out all the stops to give a "state visit-plus" welcome to US President Donald Trump when he arrives in the country on Wednesday on his maiden trip as Beijing seeks to avert any semblance of friction with America.
Projected by officials as a defining moment in China-US ties, Trump's visit is taking place in the "new era" of Xi Jinping, who commenced his second tenure less than a fortnight ago as the most powerful leader of the country after Mao Zedong.
Trump is also putting pressure on Xi to press China's close ally North Korea to give up the nuclear and missile programme which has become a major threat to US.
Nov 07, 01:22 PM (IST)
Reviewing American forces along the Korean peninsula, President Donald Trump met with US and South Korean military leaders on Tuesday at the start of a two-day visit centred on pressuring the north to abandon its nuclear weapons programme.
Shortly after arriving in South Korea, Trump travelled by helicopter to Camp Humphreys, a military base about 40 miles south of Seoul, where he briefly addressed the interlocking issues of security and trade at the heart of his visit.
Speaking before an operational briefing at the base, Trump said he would be meeting with generals about North Korea, declaring: "Ultimately it will all work out. Because it always works out. It has to work out."
Nov 07, 12:23 PM (IST)
US President Donald Trump is seeking an additional USD 4 billion in defence budget for urgent missile defence improvements citing increasing threat posed by North Korea.
In a communication to the Congress on Tuesday, Trump also sought USD 1.2 billion to support sending additional 3,500 troops to Afghanistan as part of his new South Asia strategy and a further USD 0.7 billion to repair damage to US Navy ships.
Trump is currently on a nearly two week-long trip to Indo-Pacific region with North Korea being one of the focus areas during his entire trip.
Trump said his request for an additional USD 4 billion is to support urgent missile defeat and defence enhancements to counter the threat from North Korea.
Nov 07, 11:28 AM (IST)
The US Navy carrier, the USS Ronald Reagan, conducted three days of drills with a Japanese destroyer and two Indian warships in the Sea of Japan, Japan’s navy said on Tuesday.
The exercise involving five ships, which ended Monday, came amid heightened tension in the region over North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear tests and as US President Donald Trump began a 12-day tour of Asia beginning in Japan on Sunday.
“The exercise helped improve fighting skills and deepened cooperation with India,” Japan’s Maritime Self Defence Force said in a press release.
Nov 07, 10:42 AM (IST)
Getting ready to leave for South Korea and meetings with President Moon, a fine gentleman. We will figure it all out!
US President Donald Trump arrived in Seoul on Tuesday vowing to "figure it all out" with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-In, despite the two allies' differences on how to deal with the nuclear-armed North.
As tensions over Pyongyang's weapons programme have soared, the US president has traded personal insults and threats of war with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, but the South's capital and its 10 million inhabitants would be on the front line of any conflict.
"Getting ready to leave for South Korea and meetings with President Moon, a fine gentleman," Trump tweeted early on Tuesday from Japan, the first stop on his Asian tour, adding: "We will figure it all out!"
Nov 07, 10:30 AM (IST)
Japan will impose additional sanctions on North Korea in response to the continuing threat posed by the reclusive nation’s missile and nuclear programmes, Japan’s top government spokesman said on Tuesday.
The sanctions, mentioned by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a joint news conference with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, will freeze the assets of nine organizations and 26 individuals, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.
“The North Korean missile and nuclear issue is a pressing threat unseen before. Its provocative actions, in which it has ignored the severe warnings of international society, are totally unacceptable,” he said.
The organizations are North Korean banks, several of them based in China, while the individuals are based in a number of nations, including China, Russia and Libya.
Nov 03, 04:13 PM (IST)
Namibia dismisses UN expert's claims on North Korea ties
Namibia's government on Tuesday rejected accusations by the coordinator of the UN Panel of Experts on North Korea who accused the southern African nation of not complying with UN Security Council sanctions against Pyongyang, according to Reuters.
Namibia said that it rejected allegations that it had not submitted a report for more than a year to the Security Council's sanctions committee on North Korea.
Nov 03, 03:55 PM (IST)
Tunnel collapse may have killed 200 after North Korea nuclear test: Japanese broadcaster
A tunnel at North Korea's nuclear test site collapsed after Pyongyang's sixth atomic test in September, possibly killing more than 200 people, Japanese broadcaster TV Asahi said on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the situation, Reuters has reported.
About 100 workers at the Punggye-ri nuclear site were affected by the initial collapse, which took place around Sept. 10, the broadcaster said.
A second collapse during a rescue operation meant it was possible the death toll could have exceeded 200, it added.
Reuters has not been able to verify the report.
Nov 03, 02:06 PM (IST)
Considering to designate North Korea as terrorism sponsor: White House
The US is mulling to designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism, the White House has said, as President Donald Trump embarks on his five-nation Asia trip today during which the issue of the reclusive nation will be taken up prominently.
"That is an option that's under consideration," the National Security Adviser H R McMaster told reporters at a White House news conference when asked if designating North Korea a State Sponsor of terrorism is an option for the United States.
China says has made best effort on North Korea ahead of Trump visit
A senior Chinese diplomat said on Friday China has made its best efforts to resolve issues on the Korean peninsula, ahead of US President Donald Trump's state visit to Beijing next week when he is expected to press China to do more on North Korea, Reuters has reported.
Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang said the North Korean nuclear issue would be an important topic up for discussion at the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Trump.
China firmly opposes conflict on the Korean peninsula and believes using force is not the correct way to resolve the issue, Zheng told reporters at a briefing in Beijing. China and the United States have a shared interest in peace and stability on the Korean peninsula, Zheng said.
Nov 03, 12:42 PM (IST)
In meeting, Trump to push a reluctant Xi to rein in North Korea
President Donald Trump will further pressure Chinese President Xi Jinping in talks next week to take tougher measures against North Korea, as the United States compiles information for possible new sanctions on Chinese banks working with Pyongyang, according to Reuters.
Senior administration officials say Trump will try to convince Xi when they meet in Beijing to squeeze North Korea with steps such as limits on oil exports, coal imports and financial transactions.
It is the latest attempt by Trump to have China, North Korea's only major ally, rein in Pyongyang's nuclear weapons ambitions but it is far from clear if Xi, who has just consolidated his power at a Communist Party congress, will agree.
Nov 03, 11:55 AM (IST)
Trump, dogged at home, heads on longest presidential Asia trip in years
Beset by challenges at home, President Donald Trump on Friday embarks on the longest trip to Asia by an American president in more than a quarter century, looking for help to pressure North Korea to stand down from a nuclear crisis, according to Reuters.
Trump's tour of Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines from Friday to November 14 will take him out of Washington as is preoccupied with several issues.
These include an intensifying federal investigation into Russian meddling in last year's election, New York's recovery from an attack that killed eight people and debate over a tax-cut plan that if approved by Congress would be his first major legislative victory.
Nov 03, 11:19 AM (IST)
Treasury Blocks Chinese Bank From U.S. Financial System Over North Korea Ties: WSJ
The Trump administration has officially cut off a small Chinese bank from the US financial system on Thursday, accusing it of helping North Korea develop its illegal ballistic missile program, according to a report by Wall Street Journal.
The White House had in June said that it planned to sever the Chinese Bank of Dandong from the world’s most important financial system.
The move marked a new phase in an escalating sanctions regime against North Korea as the White House sought to choke off illicit financial networks.
Nov 03, 10:49 AM (IST)
US bomber drills aggravate North Korea ahead of Trump's Asia visit
Two US strategic bombers conducted drills over South Korea on Thursday, the US Air Force said, raising tensions with North Korea just days before President Donald Trump visits the region seeking to shut down Pyongyang's nuclear programme, according to Reuters.
News of the drills was first reported by North Korean state news agency KCNA on Friday, which said the exercises involving South Korean and Japanese fighter jets were a "surprise nuclear strike drill".
"The reality clearly shows that the gangster-like US imperialists are the very one who is aggravating the situation of the Korean peninsula and seeking to ignite a nuclear war," KCNA said.
Nov 03, 10:31 AM (IST)
China's Xi says hopes to promote relations with North Korea: North Korean news agency
Chinese President Xi Jinping replied to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's congratulatory message on China's Communist Party Congress, saying he hopes to promote ties between the two countries, North Korea's state news agency said on Thursday.
The friendly exchange is relatively routine, but it comes as China has come under intense pressure from the United States to do more to rein in the North's missile and nuclear tests, which have raised tensions globally, according to Reuters.
China has been increasingly frustrated over ally North Korea's weapons tests in defiance of Unied Nations resolutions, repeatedly calling for restraint and urging all sides to speak and act carefully.
Nov 03, 10:22 AM (IST)
South Korea spy agency sees signs of planned new missile test by North
With just a few days before US President Donald Trump visits Seoul , South Korea's spy agency told lawmakers on Thursday that North Korea may be planning a new missile test, after brisk activity was spotted at its research facilities, Reuters has reported.
North Korea has carried out a series of nuclear and missile tests in defiance of United Nations Security Council resolutions, but has not launched any missiles since firing one over Japan on September 15, the longest such gap this year.
Nov 03, 10:11 AM (IST)
Nov 03, 10:04 AM (IST)
Trump will not visit DMZ during Asia trip
A senior administration officials have said that US President Donald Trump will not go be visiting the heavily fortified demilitarized zone (DMZ) on the border of North Korea and South Korea during his upcoming Asia trip, Reuters has reported.
"The president is not going to visit the DMZ. There is not enough time in the schedule," the official told reporters in a background briefing.
However, Trump will be the first American president to visit Camp Humphreys, a military installation south of Seoul, the capital of South Korea.
"We thought that would make more sense in terms of its messaging, in terms of the chance to address families and troops there," the official said.
Nov 03, 09:50 AM (IST)
World 'running out of time' on North Korea, Trump to tell Asia: White House
US President Donald Trump will tell leaders on a five-nation Asia tour the world is "running out of time" on North Korea's nuclear crisis and that he will give his strategy to isolate Pyongyang a few months before making adjustments, a top aide said on Thursday.
Trump will be heading to for Hawaii on Friday. He will then undertake an Asia tour where he will visit Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. It will be the longest Asia visit undertaken by an American president in more than 25 years.
Trump's goal will be to increase international support for an effort to deprive North Korea of resources as leverage to coerce it to give up nuclear weapons, according to Reuters.
Nov 03, 09:47 AM (IST)
US bombers train over South Korea ahead of Trump visit
Two US strategic B-1B bombers conducted drills over South Korea on Thursday, the US Air Force said, days before President Donald Trump arrives in the country amid high tensions with North Korea over its nuclear weapon programme, according to Reuters.
News of the drills was first reported by North Korean state news agency KCNA on Friday, which said the exercises involving South Korean and Japanese fighter jets were a "surprise nuclear strike drill".
"The reality clearly shows that the gangster-like U.S. imperialists are the very one who is aggravating the situation of the Korean peninsula and seeking to ignite a nuclear war," KCNA said.
South Korea President Moon Jae-in said he hoped a visit by US President Donald Trump would be a turning point in efforts to defuse tensions over North Korea's nuclear program as the two leaders met in Seoul on Tuesday.
The state visit in the South Korean capital was billed as an opportunity for Trump and Moon to present a united front, despite differences over how to confront North Korea's nuclear threat, as well as Trump's complaints over the two countries' trade agreements.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has been "very helpful" in dealing with the threat posed by nuclear- armed North Korea, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, a day before he heads to Beijing.
Pyongyang was "a worldwide threat that requires a worldwide action", according to Trump, but he said that Xi "really has been very, very helpful" and added: "We hope that Russia likewise will be helpful."
China is pulling out all the stops to give a "state visit-plus" welcome to US President Donald Trump when he arrives in the country on Wednesday on his maiden trip as Beijing seeks to avert any semblance of friction with America.
Projected by officials as a defining moment in China-US ties, Trump's visit is taking place in the "new era" of Xi Jinping, who commenced his second tenure less than a fortnight ago as the most powerful leader of the country after Mao Zedong.
Trump is also putting pressure on Xi to press China's close ally North Korea to give up the nuclear and missile programme which has become a major threat to US.
Reviewing American forces along the Korean peninsula, President Donald Trump met with US and South Korean military leaders on Tuesday at the start of a two-day visit centred on pressuring the north to abandon its nuclear weapons programme.
Shortly after arriving in South Korea, Trump travelled by helicopter to Camp Humphreys, a military base about 40 miles south of Seoul, where he briefly addressed the interlocking issues of security and trade at the heart of his visit.
Speaking before an operational briefing at the base, Trump said he would be meeting with generals about North Korea, declaring: "Ultimately it will all work out. Because it always works out. It has to work out."
US President Donald Trump is seeking an additional USD 4 billion in defence budget for urgent missile defence improvements citing increasing threat posed by North Korea.
In a communication to the Congress on Tuesday, Trump also sought USD 1.2 billion to support sending additional 3,500 troops to Afghanistan as part of his new South Asia strategy and a further USD 0.7 billion to repair damage to US Navy ships.
Trump is currently on a nearly two week-long trip to Indo-Pacific region with North Korea being one of the focus areas during his entire trip.
Trump said his request for an additional USD 4 billion is to support urgent missile defeat and defence enhancements to counter the threat from North Korea.
The US Navy carrier, the USS Ronald Reagan, conducted three days of drills with a Japanese destroyer and two Indian warships in the Sea of Japan, Japan’s navy said on Tuesday.
The exercise involving five ships, which ended Monday, came amid heightened tension in the region over North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear tests and as US President Donald Trump began a 12-day tour of Asia beginning in Japan on Sunday.
“The exercise helped improve fighting skills and deepened cooperation with India,” Japan’s Maritime Self Defence Force said in a press release.
US President Donald Trump arrived in Seoul on Tuesday vowing to "figure it all out" with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-In, despite the two allies' differences on how to deal with the nuclear-armed North.
As tensions over Pyongyang's weapons programme have soared, the US president has traded personal insults and threats of war with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, but the South's capital and its 10 million inhabitants would be on the front line of any conflict.
"Getting ready to leave for South Korea and meetings with President Moon, a fine gentleman," Trump tweeted early on Tuesday from Japan, the first stop on his Asian tour, adding: "We will figure it all out!"
Japan will impose additional sanctions on North Korea in response to the continuing threat posed by the reclusive nation’s missile and nuclear programmes, Japan’s top government spokesman said on Tuesday.
The sanctions, mentioned by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a joint news conference with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, will freeze the assets of nine organizations and 26 individuals, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.
“The North Korean missile and nuclear issue is a pressing threat unseen before. Its provocative actions, in which it has ignored the severe warnings of international society, are totally unacceptable,” he said.
The organizations are North Korean banks, several of them based in China, while the individuals are based in a number of nations, including China, Russia and Libya.
Namibia dismisses UN expert's claims on North Korea ties
Namibia's government on Tuesday rejected accusations by the coordinator of the UN Panel of Experts on North Korea who accused the southern African nation of not complying with UN Security Council sanctions against Pyongyang, according to Reuters.
Namibia said that it rejected allegations that it had not submitted a report for more than a year to the Security Council's sanctions committee on North Korea.
Tunnel collapse may have killed 200 after North Korea nuclear test: Japanese broadcaster
A tunnel at North Korea's nuclear test site collapsed after Pyongyang's sixth atomic test in September, possibly killing more than 200 people, Japanese broadcaster TV Asahi said on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the situation, Reuters has reported.
About 100 workers at the Punggye-ri nuclear site were affected by the initial collapse, which took place around Sept. 10, the broadcaster said.
A second collapse during a rescue operation meant it was possible the death toll could have exceeded 200, it added.
Reuters has not been able to verify the report.
Considering to designate North Korea as terrorism sponsor: White House
The US is mulling to designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism, the White House has said, as President Donald Trump embarks on his five-nation Asia trip today during which the issue of the reclusive nation will be taken up prominently.
"That is an option that's under consideration," the National Security Adviser H R McMaster told reporters at a White House news conference when asked if designating North Korea a State Sponsor of terrorism is an option for the United States.
Read the full story here.
China says has made best effort on North Korea ahead of Trump visit
A senior Chinese diplomat said on Friday China has made its best efforts to resolve issues on the Korean peninsula, ahead of US President Donald Trump's state visit to Beijing next week when he is expected to press China to do more on North Korea, Reuters has reported.
Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang said the North Korean nuclear issue would be an important topic up for discussion at the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Trump.
China firmly opposes conflict on the Korean peninsula and believes using force is not the correct way to resolve the issue, Zheng told reporters at a briefing in Beijing. China and the United States have a shared interest in peace and stability on the Korean peninsula, Zheng said.
In meeting, Trump to push a reluctant Xi to rein in North Korea
President Donald Trump will further pressure Chinese President Xi Jinping in talks next week to take tougher measures against North Korea, as the United States compiles information for possible new sanctions on Chinese banks working with Pyongyang, according to Reuters.
Senior administration officials say Trump will try to convince Xi when they meet in Beijing to squeeze North Korea with steps such as limits on oil exports, coal imports and financial transactions.
It is the latest attempt by Trump to have China, North Korea's only major ally, rein in Pyongyang's nuclear weapons ambitions but it is far from clear if Xi, who has just consolidated his power at a Communist Party congress, will agree.
Trump, dogged at home, heads on longest presidential Asia trip in years
Beset by challenges at home, President Donald Trump on Friday embarks on the longest trip to Asia by an American president in more than a quarter century, looking for help to pressure North Korea to stand down from a nuclear crisis, according to Reuters.
Trump's tour of Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines from Friday to November 14 will take him out of Washington as is preoccupied with several issues.
These include an intensifying federal investigation into Russian meddling in last year's election, New York's recovery from an attack that killed eight people and debate over a tax-cut plan that if approved by Congress would be his first major legislative victory.
Treasury Blocks Chinese Bank From U.S. Financial System Over North Korea Ties: WSJ
The Trump administration has officially cut off a small Chinese bank from the US financial system on Thursday, accusing it of helping North Korea develop its illegal ballistic missile program, according to a report by Wall Street Journal.
The White House had in June said that it planned to sever the Chinese Bank of Dandong from the world’s most important financial system.
The move marked a new phase in an escalating sanctions regime against North Korea as the White House sought to choke off illicit financial networks.
US bomber drills aggravate North Korea ahead of Trump's Asia visit
Two US strategic bombers conducted drills over South Korea on Thursday, the US Air Force said, raising tensions with North Korea just days before President Donald Trump visits the region seeking to shut down Pyongyang's nuclear programme, according to Reuters.
News of the drills was first reported by North Korean state news agency KCNA on Friday, which said the exercises involving South Korean and Japanese fighter jets were a "surprise nuclear strike drill".
"The reality clearly shows that the gangster-like US imperialists are the very one who is aggravating the situation of the Korean peninsula and seeking to ignite a nuclear war," KCNA said.
China's Xi says hopes to promote relations with North Korea: North Korean news agency
Chinese President Xi Jinping replied to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's congratulatory message on China's Communist Party Congress, saying he hopes to promote ties between the two countries, North Korea's state news agency said on Thursday.
The friendly exchange is relatively routine, but it comes as China has come under intense pressure from the United States to do more to rein in the North's missile and nuclear tests, which have raised tensions globally, according to Reuters.
China has been increasingly frustrated over ally North Korea's weapons tests in defiance of Unied Nations resolutions, repeatedly calling for restraint and urging all sides to speak and act carefully.
South Korea spy agency sees signs of planned new missile test by North
With just a few days before US President Donald Trump visits Seoul , South Korea's spy agency told lawmakers on Thursday that North Korea may be planning a new missile test, after brisk activity was spotted at its research facilities, Reuters has reported.
North Korea has carried out a series of nuclear and missile tests in defiance of United Nations Security Council resolutions, but has not launched any missiles since firing one over Japan on September 15, the longest such gap this year.
Trump will not visit DMZ during Asia trip
A senior administration officials have said that US President Donald Trump will not go be visiting the heavily fortified demilitarized zone (DMZ) on the border of North Korea and South Korea during his upcoming Asia trip, Reuters has reported.
"The president is not going to visit the DMZ. There is not enough time in the schedule," the official told reporters in a background briefing.
However, Trump will be the first American president to visit Camp Humphreys, a military installation south of Seoul, the capital of South Korea.
"We thought that would make more sense in terms of its messaging, in terms of the chance to address families and troops there," the official said.
World 'running out of time' on North Korea, Trump to tell Asia: White House
US President Donald Trump will tell leaders on a five-nation Asia tour the world is "running out of time" on North Korea's nuclear crisis and that he will give his strategy to isolate Pyongyang a few months before making adjustments, a top aide said on Thursday.
Trump will be heading to for Hawaii on Friday. He will then undertake an Asia tour where he will visit Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. It will be the longest Asia visit undertaken by an American president in more than 25 years.
Trump's goal will be to increase international support for an effort to deprive North Korea of resources as leverage to coerce it to give up nuclear weapons, according to Reuters.
US bombers train over South Korea ahead of Trump visit
Two US strategic B-1B bombers conducted drills over South Korea on Thursday, the US Air Force said, days before President Donald Trump arrives in the country amid high tensions with North Korea over its nuclear weapon programme, according to Reuters.
News of the drills was first reported by North Korean state news agency KCNA on Friday, which said the exercises involving South Korean and Japanese fighter jets were a "surprise nuclear strike drill".
"The reality clearly shows that the gangster-like U.S. imperialists are the very one who is aggravating the situation of the Korean peninsula and seeking to ignite a nuclear war," KCNA said.