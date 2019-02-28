North Korea leader Kim Jong Un says ready to denuclearise

In answers to reporters' questions during his meeting with Trump, Kim also said he would welcome the idea of putting a U.S. liaison office in the North's capital, Pyongyang.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Thursday he would not be in Vietnam meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump if he was not prepared to pursue the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.In answers to reporters' questions during his meeting with Trump, Kim also said he would welcome the idea of putting a U.S. liaison office in the North's capital, Pyongyang.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 09:56 am