 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

North Korea launches new type of ballistic missile, South says

Reuters
Apr 13, 2023 / 02:11 PM IST

A South Korean military official said the missile appeared to have been a new weapon displayed at recent North Korean military parades, and possibly used solid fuel.

North Korea launches new type of ballistic missile, South says

North Korea fired a new model of long-range ballistic missile on Thursday, South Korea said, triggering a scare in northern Japan, where residents were told to take cover, though there turned out to be no danger.

A South Korean military official said the missile appeared to have been a new weapon displayed at recent North Korean military parades, and possibly used solid fuel.

The missile flew about 1,000 km (620 miles), South Korea's military said, calling it a "grave provocation". The official said the missile's maximum altitude was lower than 6,000km, the apogee of some of last year's record-breaking tests.

"So far we assess that they fired a new type of ballistic missile with an intermediate or intercontinental range," the official said. "We're still analysing details like the trajectory, altitude and range, with the possibility that it carried a solid-fuel propellant."