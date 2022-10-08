English
    North Korea launches missile toward sea after US-South Korea drills

    South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch was made early Sunday but gave no further details like how far the weapon flew.

    Associated Press
    October 08, 2022 / 11:06 PM IST
    (Representative image: Reuters)

    South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, the latest in a barrage of weapons tests in recent days.

    South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch was made early Sunday but gave no further details like how far the weapon flew.

    The Japanese government also says North Korea has fired a possible ballistic missile.

    The launch, the North’s sixth round of weapons tests in two weeks, came hours after the United States and South Korea wrapped a new round of naval drills off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast. The drills involved an U.S. aircraft carrier.

    North Korea’s military warned Saturday that the U.S. redeployment of the aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula is causing a “considerably huge negative splash” in regional security.
    first published: Oct 8, 2022 11:06 pm
