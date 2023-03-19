 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
North Korea launches missile into sea amid US-South Korea drills

PTI
Mar 19, 2023 / 08:31 AM IST

Japan's coast guard said it confirmed that what appeared to be a North Korean missile was fired Sunday morning.

Japan says North Korea has launched a suspected missile toward the sea.

Further launch details were not immediately available, it said.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency cited the South's military as saying that North Korea had fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.