Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 08:54 PM IST

North Korea is coming along very well: Donald Trump

PTI @moneycontrolcom

North Korea is coming along very well when it comes to its commitment to denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, US President Donald Trump said, as he praised his administration for doing things in three or four months that nobody has done in 70 years.

Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un held a historic first summit in Singapore on June 12 at which Kim pledged to work toward denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

His actions have fallen short, however, of Washington's demands for a complete inventory of its weapons and facilities and irreversible steps to give up its nuclear arsenal, which could threaten the United States.

Still, Trump was upbeat on progress so far.

"North Korea is coming along very well...I think a lot of good things will happen. It's complicated. You know we've done things in three or four months that nobody's done in 70 years," Trump told reporters at the White House before he left for Florida.
