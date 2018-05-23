App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
May 23, 2018 07:52 AM IST | Source: Reuters

North Korea has accepted list of South Korea reporters to visit nuclear test site: Official

Reporters from various news outlets in a number of countries excluding South Korea have already traveled to North Korea's port city of Wonsan, where they are waiting to be guided to the testing site by North Korean authorities.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

North Korea has accepted a list of South Korean reporters to visit their nuclear testing site at Punggye-ri, a South Korean unification ministry official said on Wednesday.

The official did not say when the South Korean reporters would leave for the North.

Reporters from various news outlets in a number of countries excluding South Korea have already traveled to North Korea's port city of Wonsan, where they are waiting to be guided to the testing site by North Korean authorities.

tags #North Korea #nuclear test #South Korea #World News

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.