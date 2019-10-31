North Korea fires unidentified projectiles: South's military

North Korea fired two projectiles on Thursday, the South's military said, with nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington at a deadlock.

The weapons were launched from South Pyongan province in an easterly direction over the sea, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, without specifying the type of device involved.

"We are maintaining readiness and monitoring in case of additional launches," they added.

It is the latest in a series of launches by the North but the first since October 2, when it fired a sea-launched missile in a provocative move -- a submarine-based missile capability would change the military balance.

The North then walked away from working-level nuclear talks with the US in Sweden, and has since repeatedly urged Washington to come forward with a new offer by the end of this year.