    North Korea fires possible ballistic missile off east coast

    South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the launch of an "unidentified projectile" from North Korea.

    Reuters
    March 24, 2022 / 11:42 AM IST
    Missile (Representative Image)

    North Korea fired what may be at least one ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast on Thursday, militaries in South Korea and Japan said, the first apparent test launch since a missile reportedly exploded in mid-air last week.

    Japan's government also reported the launch, and said it could be a ballistic missile.

    On March 16, North Korea launched a suspected missile that appeared to explode shortly after liftoff in the skies over Pyongyang, South Korea's military said, amid reports that the nuclear-armed North was seeking to test-fire its largest missile yet.

    The United States and South Korea have warned that North Korea may be preparing to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at full range for the first time since 2017, in violation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.
    first published: Mar 24, 2022 11:43 am
