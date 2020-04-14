North Korea fires multiple suspected cruise missiles: Seoul

North Korea on Tuesday fired several suspected cruise missiles towards the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, the South's military said.
North Korea on Tuesday fired several suspected cruise missiles towards the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, the South's military said."North Korea fired multiple projectiles suspected to be short-range cruise missiles," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!
First Published on Apr 14, 2020 11:08 am