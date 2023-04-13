 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
North Korea fires missile, Japan retracts take-cover warning

Reuters
Apr 13, 2023 / 06:38 AM IST

Japanese authorities later retracted the alert, saying an emergency warning system had erroneously predicted the missile would fall near the island.

Japan’s coast guard said the projectile that appeared to be the missile had fallen in the sea to the east of North Korea.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Thursday, South Korea and Japan said, prompting an alert for residents in Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido to take cover.

The launch came days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for a strengthening of the country’s war deterrence in a ”more practical and offensive” manner to counter what the country called moves of aggression by the United States.