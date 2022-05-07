English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    North Korea fires likely submarine-launched ballistic missile, says South Korea military

    On Wednesday, North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast, South Korea and Japan said, after Pyongyang vowed to develop its nuclear forces "at the fastest possible speed".

    Reuters
    May 07, 2022 / 01:54 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Saturday, South Korea's military said, three days before the inauguration of South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, who has vowed to take a hard line against the North.

    South Korean military said that North Korea fired what is believed to be an submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) into the sea off its east coast around 0507 GMT on Saturday from around Sinpo, where North Korea keeps submarines as well as equipment for test-firing SLBMs.

    Japan's defence ministry also tweeted that the projectile could be a ballistic missile. Japanese public broadcaster NHK, citing government sources, said the projectile landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

    On Wednesday, North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast, South Korea and Japan said, after Pyongyang vowed to develop its nuclear forces "at the fastest possible speed".

    The United States assessed that North Korea was preparing its Punggye-ri nuclear test site and could be ready to conduct a test there as early as this month.

    Close

    Related stories

    "Instead of accepting invitations to dialogue, the Kim regime appears to be preparing a tactical nuclear warhead test. The timing will depend most on when the underground tunnels and modified device technology are ready," said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.

    "A seventh nuclear test would be the first since September 2017 and raise tensions on the Korean Peninsula, increasing dangers of miscalculation and miscommunication between the Kim regime and the incoming Yoon administration."

    Yoon takes office on Tuesday. U.S. President Joe Biden is to visit South Korea and meet with him on May 21.

    Last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to speed up development of his country's nuclear arsenal. He presided over a huge military parade that displayed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) as well as what appeared to be SLBMs being carried on trucks and launch vehicles.

    In October, North Korea test-fired a new, smaller ballistic missile from a submarine, a move that analysts said could be aimed at more quickly fielding an operational missile submarine.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #ballistic missile #North Korea #South Korea
    first published: May 7, 2022 01:54 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.