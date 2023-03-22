 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
North Korea fires multiple cruise missiles off its east coast, South Korea says

Reuters
Mar 22, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST

North Korea has been ramping up its military tests in recent weeks, firing an intercontinental ballistic missile last week and conducting a nuclear counterattack simulation against the U.S. and South Korea over the weekend.

North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, the latest in a series of weapons tests as South Korean and the U.S. forces conduct joint military exercises.

The missiles were fired at around 10:15 a.m. (0115 GMT) from the North's South Hamgyong province, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

It was not immediately clear how many projectiles were fired and exactly which type they were.

The military was on high alert and South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities were analysing details of the missiles, the JCS said.