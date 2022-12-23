North Korea fires ballistic missile towards sea off east coast

A ballistic missile is launched and tested in an undisclosed location, Iran, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mahmood Hosseini/TIMA ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. NOT FOR USE BY REUTERS THIRD PARTY DISTRIBUTORS. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. - GF10000339419

North Korea fired a ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast on Friday, the South Korean military and Japanese coast guard said.

The launch was the latest in an unprecedented number of missile tests by the North this year.

The isolated country fired two mid-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Sunday, calling it an "important" test for its spy satellite programme intended to complete by April.

The latest launch was reported both by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff and Japan's coast guard.