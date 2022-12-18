 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
North Korea fires ballistic missile: Seoul's military

Dec 18, 2022 / 08:13 AM IST

"North Korea fires an unidentified ballistic missile into (the) East Sea," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

North Korea fired an "unidentified ballistic missile" Sunday, Seoul's military said, days after Pyongyang announced a successful test of a solid-fuel motor for a new weapon system.

Sunday's launch came days after North Korea tested a "high-thrust solid-fuel motor", with state media describing it as an important test "for the development of another new-type strategic weapon system".

Despite heavy international sanctions over its weapons programmes, Pyongyang has built up an arsenal of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

All its known ICBMs are liquid-fuelled, however, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has placed strategic priority on developing solid-fuel engines for more advanced missiles.

Kim said this year that he wants North Korea to have the world's most powerful nuclear force, and declared his country an "irreversible" nuclear state.