English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    North Korea fires ballistic missile, says South Korea military

    The launch comes just two days after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the sea off Japan's west coast, in what it called a "sudden launching drill".

    Reuters
    February 20, 2023 / 06:02 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    North Korea fired a ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea's military said on Monday.

    The launch comes just two days after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the sea off Japan's west coast, in what it called a "sudden launching drill".

    Monday's missile launch is the North's third major weapons test this year after Pyongyang threatened an "unprecedentedly persistent, strong" response as South Korea and the United States geared up for their annual military exercises as part of efforts to fend off the growing nuclear and missile threat that the North poses.

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Reuters
    Tags: #North korea.ballistic Missile #South Korea #World News
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 06:02 am