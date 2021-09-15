North Korea fired possible ballistic missile amid deadlocked nuclear talks

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have exchanged multiple letters since April and agreed to reconnect the hotlines, said Moon’s press secretary, Park Soo-hyun.

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile from its east coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday, days after testing a long-range cruise missile.

Japan’s Coast Guard also said an object that could be a ballistic missile was fired from North Korea.

Both the South Korean military and Japanese Coast Guard gave no details.

The launch came after North Korea said it successfully tested a new long-range cruise missile last weekend, calling it ”a strategic weapon of great significance.” Analysts say the missile could be the country’s first such weapon with a nuclear capability.

Pyongyang has been steadily developing its weapons programme amid a standoff over talks aimed at dismantling its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes in return for U.S. sanctions relief. The negotiations have stalled since 2019.