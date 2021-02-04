MARKET NEWS

North Korea expected to receive nearly 2 million doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine by June

Reuters
February 04, 2021 / 12:31 PM IST

North Korea is expected to receive nearly two million doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine by the first half of 2021, Yonhap reported on Thursday, citing a report published by COVAX Facility on Wednesday.

The COVAX Facility will distribute 1.992 million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines produced by the Serum Institute of India to the North Korea by the first half, the news report said.
