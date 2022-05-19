English
    North Korea completes preparation for nuclear weapon test: Seoul lawmaker

    AFP
    May 19, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST
    Reuters

    Reuters

    North Korea has completed preparations for a nuclear test and is seeking the best moment to carry it out, a South Korean lawmaker said Thursday, a day before US President Joe Biden is due to arrive in Seoul.

    Despite North Korea's recent COVID-19 outbreak, "preparations for a nuclear test have been completed and they are only looking for the right time", lawmaker Ha Tae-keung told reporters after being briefed by Seoul's National Intelligence Service.

    The United States said earlier it believes there is a "genuine possibility" that North Korea could conduct a nuclear test while Biden is on his first trip as president to Asia.

    Biden will arrive in Seoul late Friday for a series of summits.

    "Our intelligence does reflect the genuine possibility" of nuclear-capable missile tests or a nuclear weapon test around the time of Biden's trip, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

    Satellite imagery indicates North Korea is preparing to conduct a nuclear test, and the United States and South Korea have been warning for weeks that it could come any day.

    North Korea announced its first COVID-19 cases last week, and is now reporting hundreds of thousands of cases of "fever" daily, with analysts saying a test could help distract the regime from the outbreak.



    AFP
    Tags: #Joe Biden #North Korea #nuclear test #World News
    first published: May 19, 2022 11:17 am
