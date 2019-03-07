App
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 08:47 AM IST

North Korea airs documentary glorifying Kim Jong Un's summit with Donald Trump

The documentary broadcast on Wednesday shows a smiling Kim talking with Trump while walking together inside a Hanoi hotel last week.

PTI
Whatsapp

North Korea's state TV has aired a documentary glorifying leader Kim Jong Un's recent visit to Vietnam that omitted the failed nuclear negotiations with President Donald Trump.

It also shows Kim's black limousine passing through a Hanoi street lined with residents waving flags.

The documentary cited Kim as saying North Korea and the U.S. must put an end to their decades-long animosity and confrontation.

But it didn't mention about the lack of an agreement following the Kim-Trump summit.

The footage was released amid reports that North Korea is restoring some facilities at its long-range rocket launch site that it dismantled last year as part of disarmament steps.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 08:42 am

tags #Donald Trump #Kim Jong Un #North Korea #World News

